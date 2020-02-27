Vistry - record profits but special dividend scrapped

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Vistry delivered record results, with underlying pre-tax profit rising 12% to £188.2m, which was ahead of market expectations. That reflects improved operating margins of 17% and higher sales.

The group announced a second interim dividend of 41p per share, in lieu of a final dividend, taking the total payment to 61.5p. Reflecting the new strategy following the Linden Homes acquisition, there will be no further special dividend payments in relation to the £180m returns plan started in 2018, of which £120m has been paid to shareholders.

The shares fell 3.9% following the announcement.

View the latest Vistry share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Register for updates on Bovis

Full Year Results

Group revenue rose 6.5% to £1.1bn, reflecting a 2.9% rise in completions to 3,867, of which 31% were affordable homes. Total average selling price increased 2.6% to £280,200, with the average price of private homes increasing 1% to £341,700. The average sales rate per outlet per week improved 16% to 0.58.

The forward position rate for homes has reached 48% in 2020.

Help to Buy remains "important" with 23% of total completions using the scheme, although this was a lower proportion than last year's 27%.

The group acquired 4,531 plots of land compared to 4,164 the year before. The newly acquired land is expected to achieve a gross margin of at least 26%.

Net cash now stands at £362m, up from £127m last year. The increase was partly driven by payments from joint ventures.

Looking ahead Vistry says a "strategy of significantly increasing development revenues will be reflected in a step-up of land acquisition and strategic land opportunities".

Vistry's also aiming for a dividend cover (earnings per share divided by dividend per share) of 2 times, moving towards 1.75 over time.

The group achieved a five star HBF customer satisfaction rating in 2019.

Find out more about Vistry shares including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.