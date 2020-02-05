Walt Disney - positive signs from Disney+

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Disney's first quarter revenues rose 36% to $20.9bn, in line with market expectations. That reflects growth in every business area, boosted by the acquisition of Twentieth Century Fox and a strong start from Disney+.

However, underlying earnings per share (EPS) fell 17% to $1.53, reflecting costs associated with last year's acquisitions, including higher interest payments on a larger debt pile.

The shares were broadly unmoved in aftermarket trading.

First Quarter Results

Revenues in the Media Networks business rose 24% to $7.4bn, with operating profits rising 23% to $1.6bn. The inclusion of Twentieth Century Fox boosted both the Cable Networks and Broadcasting businesses, more than offsetting lower profits in ESPN and ABC which saw costs rise.

In Parks, Experiences and Products, revenues rose 8% to $7.4bn with operating profits rising 9% to $2.3bn. This reflects higher merchandise revenues and higher spending at domestic parks, partially offset by falling profits in the international division as the Hong Kong Disneyland continued to face disruption.

Studios revenues doubled, rising from $1.8bn to $3.8bn, with operating profits coming in three times higher at $948m. This reflects Star Wars and Frozen II outperforming prior year releases in the same quarter and growth in sales to the group's streaming platforms. The Studios growth was dampened somewhat by an operating losses in Fox productions, where earnings from new releases failed to offset higher costs.

The Direct-to-Consumer & International saw revenues reach $4bn, up from $918m last year, reflecting the launch of Disney+ and consolidation of Hulu. However, losses more than tripled to $693m, reflecting costs associated with the launch of Disney+, bringing Hulu on board and higher programme costs at ESPN+.

Net debt more than doubled year-on-year, rising to $41.2bn, reflecting last year's acquisition of Fox. However, compared to the prior calendar quarter net debt remained broadly level.

Free cash flow fell to $292m, down from $904m the prior year, reflecting higher content production spending and increased investments in parks and resorts.

