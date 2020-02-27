WPP - still in transition and a disappointing end to the year

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Net revenue from continuing operations finished the year 1.5% lower at £10.8bn and was 1.6% lower on a like-for-like basis. Despite seeing improvements in the second half of the year, the declines reflect a disappointing fourth quarter and continued challenge in the North American business. Operating profits from continuing operations fell 5.6% to £1.6bn.

WPP held the final and full year dividend flat, at 37.3p and 60p respectively.

Guidance of the coming year was lower than the market had hoped, with revenues and margins flat year-on-year before allowing for any coronavirus related issues.

The shares fell 15% in early trading.

Full Year Results (figures at constant exchange rates and underlying basis)

Trading in North America, the group's biggest geography, remains a challenge for WPP. Operating profits fell to £662m, down from £711m. Net like-for-like revenue fell 5.7% over the year, and was down 4.5% in Q4. Overall Declines reflect weakness in PR and specialist agencies, despite an improvement in the second half of the year thanks to the the impact of prior year client losses starting to ease .

Operating profits in the UK operating rose 4% to £188m, with net like-for-like revenue up 0.3% for the year. However, performance deteriorated in Q4 with net like-for-like revenue down 3.7% - reflecting weakness in global integrated agencies and particularly GroupM, partly offset by improvements in PR.

Western Continental Europe net like-for-like revenues rose 0.7% over the year but performance declined in Q4, reflecting weakness in France, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Operating profits fell 9.3% in the year to £262m.

Rest of World, WPP's second largest division, was the strongest performing region over the year with net like-for-like revenues growing 1.4%. However, performance in Q4 dropped off with net like-for-like revenues falling by 0.2% compared to a rise of 4% the prior quarter. Operating profits for the year fell 5% to £449m.

In December WPP completed the sale of its stake in Kantar, amounting to around £2.4bn. The proceeds will be used to reduce debt and £950m will be returned to shareholders through a buyback - £247m has been completed so far.

Free cash flow generated during the year was a little over £1bn. Net debt finished the year at just over £1.5bn, down from £4.3bn last year, the improvement largely reflecting proceeds from the Kantar sale.

WPP is targeting organic growth in line with peers in 2021 and an operating margin of at least 15% - up from this year's 14.4%.

