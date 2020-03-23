AG Barr - full year results delayed

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Following instructions from the Financial Conduct Authority, AG Barr is delaying its full year results by at least two weeks.

The group also announced it has introduced several measures to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, including drawing down its full £60m revolving credit facility.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

COVID-19 Update

Hospitality, such as restaurants, pubs and hotels, account for about 10% of the AG Barr's business - where the group anticipates significant challenges. It intends to continue supplying all customers for as long as there is demand and government guidance allows.

AG Barr had net cash amounting to £10.9m on the 25 January and has subsequently drawn £60m from its revolving credit facility. The group is freezing all new capital projects and scaling back marketing and commercial activity where management deems it "sensible".

There are some raw materials which it is not possible to hold on-site for more than a few days. However, the group has experienced no difficulties with its supply chains so far.

