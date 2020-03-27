Anglo American - COVID-19 update

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

In response to a number of government coronavirus restrictions the group is operating at a reduced capacity in multiple sites. Iron ore, platinum, diamonds, thermal coal and copper facilities have all been affected to a greater or lesser degree.

The shares fell 2.4% in early trading.

COVID-19 update

South Africa entered a 21-day lock down on 26 March to help curb the spread of coronavirus. Anglo American has implemented a range of health and safety measures in response and there will be reduced operations over the period.

Kumba Iron Ore, which accounted for two thirds of Anglo's 65.5 mega tonnes of ore produced last year, has two mines operating with 50% of the workforce. As a result the volume of iron ore produced is expected to be 2 - 3 mega tonnes lower.

The workforce and production at South African Thermal Coal operations will fall by 50 - 70%. The impact is expected to be a 1.5 - 2 mega tonne reduction of export thermal coal this year. Last year South Africa produced 17.8 mega tonnes out of Anglo's 26.4 mega tonnes in total.

De Beers' Venetia diamond mine is operating at 75% capacity.

Anglo American Platinum continues to operate a few mines on a reduced workforce and with reduced production. Production of refined platinum group metals is also expected be lower following an explosion in the processing plant - production is currently on hold until 25 May.

The Peruvian government has extended its coronavirus lockdown to 12 April. Anglo has temporarily withdrawn the majority of employees and contractors from its Quellaveco copper project in Peru and construction work is significantly reduced - only critical areas of the project continue as normal.

In line with UK government restrictions, Anglo is pausing most construction and development activity at its Woodsmith polyhalite project - the project it acquired from Sirius Minerals this year.

Anglo said production from its major operations in other countries has not been impacted materially to date. The group will provide any additional guidance on its South African and other operations on 23 April 2020.

