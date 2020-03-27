Balfour Beatty - dividend delayed and under review

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Balfour Beatty has announced a delay to its AGM and final dividend. The "appropriateness of paying the final dividend" remains under review.

The group enjoyed a positive start to 2020, but notes the significant disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak. However the group's UK construction sites remain open where it's possible to comply with Public Health England guidance, while US and Hong Kong sites are complying with relevant local government guidance.

As at 25 March 2020 the group has £395m of net cash and £375m of undrawn facilities. The group does not feel able to issue full year-guidance under current conditions.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Full Year Results (11 March 2020)

Underlying revenues rose 7.7% to £8.4bn in 2019, with growth in both the UK and US. Underlying profit from operations rose 7.8% to £221m while the value of the investment portfolio decreased slightly following the write down of US military housing assets.

The board announced a final dividend of 4.3p per share, taking the full year total to 6.4p, up 33% on the year before.

Revenue in UK construction services rose 16.5% year-on-year to £2.2bn, with operating profits of £47m up 67.9%. US construction services revenues rose 12.7% to £3.8bn, with operating profits up 18%. That puts margins for both divisions within the industry standard range, albeit at the lower end. The significant margin improvement in the UK reflects the completion of certain loss making contracts, notably the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route.

Revenues from Balfour Beatty's Hong Kong division Gammon were broadly flat year-on-year, and profits improved 13% to £26m. The group said it's "too early to assess the full effects of the COVID-19 virus" on the division.

Support Services reported revenue of £1.0bn, down 7% year-on-year as expected. However, operating profit rose 2% to £47m.

The directors' valuation of the Infrastructure Investments portfolio fell 7% compared to last year to £1.1bn. That reflects a number of disposals during the year and a write-down in the value of the US military housing portfolio, following an investigation into the group' activities by the US Department of Justice.

Balfour Beatty's order book rose 13% in the year to £14.3bn. That reflects new orders in US Construction market but does not include recent HS2 announcements. Including HS2 contracts the order book would have risen around 40%.

The group finished the year with net debt of £20m, or £512m net cash on an underlying basis (a significant improvement year on year).

