BT - in talks regarding the sale of French operations

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Complete a quick 3 question survey to help us improve our research.

BT has announced it's in talks to sell its domestic French operations to Computacenter. The division generated around £104m in revenue in the fiscal year ending March 2019, representing around 0.4% of overall sales.

Negotiations are ongoing and the deal is subject to consultations with works councils over a minimum period of two months, after which the deal will be subject to regulatory approval. Completion is expected by the end of 2020.

The shares were up 6.6% in early trading.

View the latest BT share price and how to deal

Our View

Our view to follow.

Register for updates on BT

Third Quarter Results (30/01/2020, figures on an underlying basis)

BT's third quarter results showed adjusted revenue down 3% on last year to £5.8bn, reflecting the impact of regulation, competition and the decline of old products.

Cash profits fell 4% to £2.0bn on increased spectrum fees, operating costs and investments.

Third quarter Consumer revenue declined 2% to £2.7bn, and cash profits fell 4% to £620m. BT primarily attributed the declines to regulatory headwinds, but also drew attention to increased investment and spectrum licence fees. In November, BT Sport secured the exclusive rights to show certain European club football leagues, including the UEFA Champions League, until 2024.

Enterprise revenue fell 6% to £1.5bn as customers used less of BT's fixed phone lines and some assets were sold. However, declines were partially offset by growth in mobile and other internet services. Lower revenue caused cash profits to fall 4% to £490m, but both revenue and cash profits would have declined just 2% if asset sales are excluded.

BT's Global business continued to move away from lower margin and legacy products, resulting in 10% lower revenue of £1.1bn, and 10% lower cash profits of £155m. BT has agreed to sell its Spanish operations, and the deal is subject to regulatory approval.

Openreach revenues grew 2% to £1.3bn thanks to a higher rents in fibre-enabled products and Ethernet. However, this growth was offset by both regulated and commercial price reductions and higher compensation payments. Cash profits fell 1% to £722m, due to higher business rates and salary costs.

Underlying net debt was £1.1bn higher than at the start of the year, at £18.2bn, reflecting payments to the pension scheme, capital expenditure and dividend payments.

BT estimates that the government's recent decision on the role of certain vendors in UK's 5G and gigabit-capable network will cost them around £500m.

CEO Philip Jansen described the results as "slightly below expectations", but confirmed that the group remains on track to meet full year guidance.

Find out more about BT shares including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.