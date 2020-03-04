DS Smith - volumes up, margins steady

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Complete a quick 3 question survey to help us improve our research.

DS Smith's third quarter trading update confirmed business is progressing well despite economic uncertainty, with volume growth increasing in the second half of the year.

The group said it hasn't seen any material impact from coronavirus to date.

The rose 2.5% following the announcement.

View the latest DS Smith share price and how to deal

Our view

View to follow.

Sign up for updates on DS Smith

Third quarter trading update

Like-for-like corrugated box volumes showed a good second half performance in Iberia, Eastern Europe and the UK. The group's e-commerce and consumer goods businesses grew strongly over Christmas, although countries with exposure to export led markets, including Germany, remained subdued.

In the North American business DS Smith is "very pleased" with initial customer reactions and operational progress at the new box plant in Indiana. However, lower demand from China has reduced paper prices. The group said the new packaging capacity will reduce exposure to the Chinese market.

The group has sold its plastics division to Olympus Partners for approximately £400m. These proceeds will be used to reduce debt, in line with the medium term target of having a net debt to cash profit (EBITDA) ratio at or below 2 times.

DS Smith expects to deliver a full year margin "in line with that achieved in the first half."

Find out more about DS Smith shares, including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.