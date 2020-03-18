EMIS - Good year and healthy outlook

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

EMIS' full year revenues rose 7% to £159.5m, with recurring revenues up 4% to £125m. Underlying operating profits were up 9% to £39.3m.

The board proposed a final dividend of 15.6p, taking the full year total to 31.2p per share, both are up 10% on a year earlier.

The group does not expect to see significant disruption as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The shares fell 9.6% in early trading.

View the latest EMIS share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Register for updates on EMIS

Full Year Results

The core EMIS Health business maintained its market position during the year, with 57% of the UK GP market and slight improvements in community pharmacy and acute A&E market share (at 21% and 23% respectively). Development of the next generation EMIS-X is ongoing. Divisional revenues rose 1.6% to £100.9m, although increased investment in EMIS-X meant underlying operating profits fell 7.5%.

EMIS Enterprise, which includes non-NHS sales and the Patient website business, saw its share of the community pharmacy business slip slightly to 36%, with hospital pharmacy also down at 35%. Registered users of the Patient website rose 40% to 8.4m, booking 6.7m GP appointments and 20.2m repeat prescriptions. Patient has now been rolled out to include services provided by community pharmacies. Revenue in the division rose 16.3% to £58.6m, with underlying operating profits up 36.7% to £17.7m.

The group incurred restructuring costs of £5.4m during the year, reflecting a decrease in overall staff numbers, moving to new offices and the disposal of the Specialist & Care business. After the end of the financial year EMIS acquired the PharmOutcomes platform, which services community pharmacists, for £3m cash (plus up to £4m based on performance).

EMIS generated £32.3m of free cash flow during the year, up from £31.1m in 2018. That supported an almost 100% increase in net cash held on the balance sheet, which reached £31.1m. The group remains committed to growing dividends in line with profits.

While EMIS does not expect to see significant negative fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, the virus may delay new business growth in the short term.

Find out more about EMIS shares including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.