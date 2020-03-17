GVC - COVID-19 update

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

GVC expects the cancellation of major sporting events around the world to have a significant negative impact on this year's profits, with around 45% of total group revenues generated from sporting events.

The shares remained broadly stable following the announcement on Monday afternoon but fell 14% over the following morning.

Trading details

Around £1.7bn group net gaming revenue (NGR) last year was related to sports events and around £950 of online NGR.

The group said it's too early to be precise on the effect of COVID-19 but provided the market with some scenarios they're currently considering.

For football events GVC currently assumes the Euros will be postponed until 2021 and all other football will be cancelled until July 2020. Major horse racing events, such as Aintree and Royal Ascot, are expected to be cancelled - with all other horse racing to continue behind closed doors. At present GVC is forecasting for UK retail shops to remain open but stores in Italy and Belgium to remain closed for three months.

GVC expects the impact these events to reduce this year's cash profits (EBITDA) by £130m to £150m - before accounting for any mitigating actions. If UK retail stores are closed there would be an additional hit to EBITDA of around £45-50m per month.

On 31 December 2019, the group has access to £260m cash and net debt/EBITDA was 2.69 times. GVC has access to £550m of credit, which is currently unused. If GVC draw on 35% or more of this credit, it will become subject to a covenant, where GVC must maintain a net debt/EBITDA under 4.

