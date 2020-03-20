InterContinental Hotels Group - hotel demand lowest ever

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Global travel and social contact restrictions mean demand for hotels is the lowest IHG's ever seen - with revenue per available room (RevPAR) expected to drop by 60% in March.

The group announced a number of measures which are expected to reduce costs and preserve cash.

The shares rose 15% following the announcement.

View the latest IHG share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Register for updates on InterContinental Hotels Group>

Coronavirus Update

RevPAR fell 6% in January and February fell as a broadly flat performance in the US offset by declines in Greater China, which saw an almost 90% decline in February.

Hotels are reopening in China, with 60 now closed as opposed to 178 at the peak. Recent days have seen improvements in occupancy - albeit at low levels.

The group announced a number of cost reduction and cash conservation measures. In the fee business these include reducing discretionary spend and employment costs, including at executive level. Together these are expected to cut around £150m out of fee business costs.

To support hotel owners and manage their cash flows IHG is delaying renovations and relaxing brand standards.

IHG said it has access to and undrawn credit of £1.2bn. IHG finished 2019 with net debt to cash profits of 2.4 times.

Find out more about InterContinental Hotels Group shares including how to invest>

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.