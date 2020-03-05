ITV - boosted by growth in ITV studios

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

ITV finished the year with net revenues up 3% at £3.3bn, driven by growth in the ITV Studios business offsetting a fall in total advertising revenues - albeit a lower drop than expected. Underlying cash profits (EBITA) fell 10% to £729m.

A final dividend of 5.4p was announced, taking the full year payment to 8.0p per share, in line with last year. ITV expects the dividend to remain the same next year.

The shares fell 9% following the announcement.

Our view

Full Year Results

Broadcast revenues fell 2% over the year to just under £2.1bn. This largely reflects a 1.5% drop in total advertising revenue to just under £1.8bn - better than the group expected but reflecting lower TV advertising spending failing to offset a 21% increase in Online ad revenues.

Lower revenue together with a 4% increase in costs, driven by Rugby World Cup and football coverage but also reflecting higher online costs and marketing spend for the Britbox launch, meant Broadcast & Online underlying cash profits were £462m, down 17%.

ITV's total viewing hours were 4% lower at 16.3bn hours, in line with the market and reflecting strong comparators from the Football World Cup. The group's total share of viewing remained flat year-on-year at 23.6%. ITV Hub now has 31m accounts and monthly active users are up 28%. Following a "successful" launch in November 2019 BritBox UK (of which ITV owns 90%) is now available on 15m UK screens.

ITV Studios saw net revenues rise 12% to £1.2bn. That reflects growth across all areas but a particular strong performance in ITV Studios US and ITV Studios International - which together account for over half of Studios revenues. Despite a 10% rise in costs, underlying cash profits rose 5% to £267m.

Lower profitability together with investment in new propositions including Planet V (ITV's addressable advertising platform) and BritBox, and higher interest and tax payments - saw underlying free cash flow fall to £359m, down from £469 the prior year. Net debt finished the year at £1.2bn down from £1.4bn the prior year.

Looking ahead to the next year ITV expects total advertising revenue to be up 2% in Q1 but "early indications suggest total advertising revenue will be down 10% in April" - relating to coronavirus disturbances. ITV Studios, online and direct to consumer (D2C) divisions are all expected to grow revenues, with online and D2C achieving double digit growth.

