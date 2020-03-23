ITV - withdraws full year guidance and final dividend

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

ITV has announced the COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the Studios business, and advertising revenue trends are weaker.

The uncertainty means it has withdrawn guidance for the full year and no longer expects to pay a final dividend for 2019. The group also retracted its intention to pay an 8p full year dividend for 2020.

The shares fell 10.7% in early trading.

COVID-19 trading update

Restrictions on working practices means it's difficult to film productions, and ITV has paused a significant number of UK and international productions. It's implementing contingency plans to allow production of as many programmes as possible, particularly news and live shows. The full financial impact will depend on how long restrictions are in place.

The group stated the Studios cost base is largely flexible. It also expects some of the financial impact to be offset by an increased demand for existing content.

The closure of shops, factories and entertainment venues means advertising revenue is weaker, and forecasts for March and April have deteriorated. The group said "we have seen further deferrals in advertising which are now coming from across the advertiser categories rather than just in travel".

Over a full year each 1% decline in total advertising revenue reduces revenue and profit by around £17m, before any measures to offset the decline.

To reduce costs and preserve cash flow ITV expects to reduce its programme budget by at least £100m, helped by the postponement of Euro 2020. The group will also further reduce discretionary spending and capital expenditure.

Combined with the savings from not paying the 2019 final dividend, these measures will mean more than £300m of cash will be retained in the business.

The group has access to £150m of unrestricted cash, as well as a £530m undrawn credit facility. There is a further £300m undrawn facility which expires in June 2021. There are no bond repayments due until September 2022.

