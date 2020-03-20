Marks & Spencer - severe trading disruption over next 9-12 months

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

M&S has said the COVID-19 outbreak will have a severe impact on the Clothing & Home and international businesses over the next 9-12 months.

Trading in the food business has been strong. Overall the group said it's unable to provide "meaningful" guidance on future earnings and full year pre-tax profit could be at or below the bottom end of the guidance range of £440-£460m.

The board does not anticipate paying a final dividend this year.

The shares fell 4.7% following the announcement.

Our view

COVID-19 trading update

In Clothing & Home margins are expected to be significantly impacted. That reflects the anticipated large amounts of unsold stock and the subsequent discounting expected to clear these items. M&S think its position as a go-to shop for staples, rather than seasonal fashion could help mitigate this a little as it will be able to bring forward some stock.

Normal trading is not assumed to resume by the autumn, and the group is preparing for the possibility of some temporary store closures.

Food trading has been stronger, and this division is expected to trade profitably throughout the disruption.

The division isn't experiencing a sales uplift on the same scale as other supermarkets because of its bias towards fresh food. However the shift as more people eat at home is expected to benefit sales in the months ahead.

Employees are being redeployed to the food division from Clothing & Home.

The International business will see significant reductions in sales, reflecting virus outbreaks, closures and lockdowns in some markets.

To cut costs M&S is lowering capital expenditure to around £80m from a budget of £400m. Non-essential spending is being reduced, including freezing recruitment and lower marketing spend.

The clothing supply pipeline is also being reduced by £100m.

The group has access to £1.1bn of undrawn credit. Together with other facilities including cash it has liquidity of £1.34bn. One of the conditions of the undrawn credit is that debt is kept within a certain range: cash profits must remain at least 2.6 times higher than interest payments and depreciation - an accounting term for the cost of wear and tear. This is measured semi-annually and is being monitored.

