Morrison - full year sales dip but stockpiling trend offers boost

Full year like-for-like (LFL) sales excluding fuel fell 0.8%. That fed into a 1.1% decline in group revenue to £17.5bn. Underlying pre-tax profit rose 3% to £408m.

However, Morrison has seen sales trends improve in recent weeks as customers stockpile.

To protect cash flow in the wake of COVID-19 uncertainty, Morrison has decided not to pay a final special dividend. It announced a final ordinary dividend of 4.84p per share, taking the total payment for the year to 8.77p.

The shares rose 4% in early trading.

Full Year Results

The decline in LFLs was again driven by the retail business, with these declining 1.4%. The group said political uncertainty, strong comparators from last summer, and increased promotional activity were to blame for the decrease. However, as people prepare for COVID-19 there has been a rise in sales, with retail contribution to LFL reaching 5.0% in the last six weeks.

Sales of goods in-store and online were £13.1bn, 1.5% down on last year.

In wholesale LFLs rose 0.6%. LFLs were impacted by lower sales at McColl's in the second half. Morrison signed a new partnership with Lotus in China - from later this year the group will supply around 100 CP Lotus stores with a small range of Morrison own-brand items.

Cost control meant underlying operating margins rose 0.05% to 2.9%.

Following the disposal of its Camden store to Berkeley Group for around £120m, Morrison has now exceeded its £1.1bn disposal proceeds target.

On a net basis, the number of stores stayed the same this year, but Morrison plans to open five new stores next year.

Free cash flow was £238m compared to £281m last year. Net debt rose slightly to £2.5bn (2018/19: £2.4bn).

Looking ahead, over 240 additional McColl's stores will convert to Morrisons wholesale supply during 2020. The group reiterated its financial position, saying it has cash and cash-equivalents of £305m and access to undrawn credit of £1.45bn.

