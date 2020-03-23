Royal Dutch Shell - costs slashed to protect cash

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Royal Dutch Shell has taken steps to free up $8-9bn of free cash flow through reductions in operating costs, capital spending and working capital requirements.

The group is also suspending its share buyback programme.

The shares fell 2.6% in early trading.

Coronavirus Actions

Shell expects to reduce underlying operating costs by $3-4bn a year over the next 12 months compared to 2019. Capital expenditure is expected to fall to $20bn or below, compared to previous expectations of $25bn.

The group is still committed to $10bn of asset sales in 2019-20, although timing will depend on market conditions.

Shell has around $20bn of cash on hand, with $10bn of undrawn credit lines.

The company expects to announce a quarterly update on 31 March with first quarter results on 30 April.

