Ryanair - group expects to ground majority of fleet

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Ryanair has said the spread of COVID-19 and subsequent travel restrictions has had a "significant and negative impact on the schedules of all Ryanair Group Airlines".

The travel restrictions mean the group expects to ground the majority of its fleet across Europe over the next 7 - 10 days, with seat capacity expected to be reduced by up to 80% over April and May. A full grounding of the fleet cannot be ruled out.

The shares fell 19.3% following the announcement.

View the latest Ryanair share price and how to deal

Our view

HL View to follow.

Register for updates on Ryanair

COVID-19 update

Ryanair highlighted that over the last 7 days, Italy, Malta, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, Greece, Morocco, Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Poland, Norway and Cyprus have imposed flight bans of varying degrees. More recently, Poland and Norway have banned all international flights.

The group is taking immediate action to reduce operating costs and improve cash flows. This includes grounding surplus aircraft, deferring all capital expenditure and share buybacks. Recruitment will be frozen, discretionary spending scrapped, working hours reduced and voluntary leave options for staff will be introduced.

There has been a substantial decline in bookings over the last fortnight, and this is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. Further cuts to schedules will be made if needed.

Ryanair said it has strong liquidity, with cash and cash equivalents of over €4bn as at 12 March. The group is focused on completing as many scheduled flights as is permitted over the next week.

Michael O'Leary, CEO, said Ryanair is "adequately prepared for the return to normality, which will come about sooner rather than later as EU Governments take unprecedented action to restrict the spread of Covid-19".

Find out more about Ryanair shares including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.