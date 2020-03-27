SSE - EPS expected at lower end of guidance

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

SSE expects this year's underlying earnings per share to be at the lower end of the 83p to 88p guidance range. The group said "this is before any Covid-19-impacts that may become apparent and need to be reflected in the financial statements for the year".

The board continues to recommend a full year dividend of 80p per share this year, but if SSE sees adverse business impacts from COVID-19, the timing of payments may be reconsidered.

SSE's dividend policy remains unchanged but a decision on the size and timing of next year's dividend will be taken when there is a clearer picture of the impact from COVID-19.

The shares fell 5.4% following the announcement.

Trading Update

In the regulated Networks business, full year underlying operating profits are expected to see a high single digit decrease - reflecting lower electricity demand than expected and greater network faults.

SSE's Renewables business is expected to see full year underlying operating profits increase by around 25% - largely driven by a full year of output from Beatrice offshore wind farm. Total renewable energy generation is expected to be close to 11.4TWh, up from 9.8TWh last year.

Capital and investment expenditure for the year will be £1.5bn, slightly higher than forecast.

Net debt is expected to be around £10.7bn. This year's position reflects development projects and movements in foreign exchange rates.

In terms of liquidity, SSE has access to £1.5bn committed bank facilities, of which only £75m is drawn. To cover debt maturities later in the year, SSE will look to issue new debt when appropriate.

The group will be reviewing operational and capital expenditure plans for projects which have not yet reached financial close.

SSE have said it's too early to forecast the impact of COVID-19 with accuracy. However, the firm is planning for a range of scenarios over the coming months and has put in place a number of practical steps in line with government guidance on tackling the spread of Covid-19.

As a result SSE now expects to publish full year results in the second half of June, with the exact date yet to be announced.

