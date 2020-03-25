United Utilities - on track for the full year

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

United Utilities (UU) says full year group revenue and underlying operating profit to increase this year. Current trading is in line with the group's expectations for the full year ending 31 March 2020.

The shares were broadly unmoved following the announcement.

Trading update

Disruption caused by storms in February is expected to reduce the Outcome Delivery Incentive (ODI) reward UU receives from the regulator this pricing period (2015-2020) to £40m down from £50m.

In response to COVID-19, UU have put in place measures to protect employees and maintain service levels. UU reiterated that its revenues for the next five years are fixed by the regulatory control model and any shortfalls from one year can be recovered in later years. The group recognises the current economic climate may make paying bills harder for both retail and business clients. Given this UU said Water Plus (the group's business water joint venture) recovery plan, will be delayed. The group will continue to help retail customers with bills through its affordability schemes.

UU has funding available to cover the next 24 months of projected cash outflows, which is at the upper end of its liquidity policy to have 15 - 24 months covered.

While full year revenue and underlying operating profits are expected to be higher this year, reported operating profits will be lower. That's due to an £80m accelerated depreciation charge in relation to the Bioresources business.

Full year group net debt is expected to be broadly the same as at 30 September 2019 of £7.2bn - an increase from last year's full year result of just over £7bn. Gearing, a measure of indebtedness that compares net debt to asset values, is within UU's target range of 55% - 65%.

Ahead of the next pricing period which starts in April 2020, UU have invested £100 million over the last twelve months to accelerate planned improvements.

