WPP - COVID-19 update, shareholder returns suspended

WPP had an encouraging start to 2020, but has reported a weaker performance in March because of COVID-19 and government restrictions. The group expects the impact of coronavirus will increase in the second quarter.

WPP said it can't quantify the "depth or duration" of the disruption and has withdrawn its full year guidance.

The group has taken a number of immediate cash saving measures. These include suspending the £950m buyback programme and 2019 final year dividend of 37.3p per share - saving around £1.1bn of cash. The final year dividend will remain under review.

The shares were up 7.5% in early trading.

Coronavirus Trading Update

For the first two months of 2020, like-for-like net revenue fell 0.6%, in line with previous guidance. Excluding Greater China, which saw a 16.1% drop, this was up 0.4%. In the USA the rate of decline in like-for-like net revenue slowed to 0.9%, compared to a decline of 4.4% in the second half of 2019.

In China, WPP said there was a significant slowdown in economic activity and closure of offices. At the peak of the crisis, most members of staff in China were working from home, and as restrictions are lifting just over half of the workforce is back in the office.

During this period, WPP new clients wins included Intel, Hasbro and Discover, and retentions included BBVA.

Over March, WPP has seen a range of responses to coronavirus from clients. In the short term, WPP said there has been little change to media spending, but there has been a rise in cancellations. Project and retainer client work has continued in most sectors, but activity has also started to decline.

WPP is continuing to pitch for new business, where the process was already underway, but is less certain over future pipeline. In some markets WPP reports there's been additional demand for PR and specialist communications businesses.

WPP said most of its costs are variable and has commenced a review of costs to protect profitability. Immediate cost saving measures are expected to save £700 - 800m this financial year. These include: freezing new hires, reviewing freelance expenditure, stopping discretionary costs - including travel and award shows, and postponing planned salary increases for 2020. WPP's executive committee and board will take a 20% reduction in salaries for an initial period of 3 months. A further £100m will be saved from WPP's capital expenditure plans too.

As at 31 December 2019 WPP had £3.0bn in cash and total liquidity, including undrawn credit facilities of £4.8bn. Net debt was £1.5bn, down from £4.0bn a year earlier. Net debt to headline cash profits ratio was 0.8 times. One of WPP's conditions with its lenders is that the Net debt to headline cash profits ratio does not exceed 3.5 times.

WPP will provide a first quarter trading update on 29 April 2020.

