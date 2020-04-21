ABF - cancels interim dividend

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Revenue for the half year ending 29 February rose 3% on a comparable basis to £7.6bn. Underlying operating profit also rose 3% to £682m.

However, the group incurred exceptional charges of £309m. The majority of this reflects a writedown in the value of Primark inventory as stores are closed. Including these charges, profit fell 38%.

The outlook for the Sugar, Grocery, Ingredients and Agriculture businesses is unchanged, but the uncertainty around Primark means ABF can't provide guidance for the rest of the year. The board has also decided not to declare an interim dividend. It will consider a dividend at the end of the year, depending on trading performance in the coming months.

The shares fell 3.2% following the announcement.

Our view

First half trading details

Prior to coronavirus, the group was pleased with performance at Primark. Trading in the Eurozone was particularly encouraging, with like-for-like (LFL) sales improving in France and Italy. Market share increased in the UK, and the US business continued to perform strongly. Revenue rose 4% to £3.7bn, driven by increased selling space as overall LFLs fell 0.5%.

Adjusted operating profit fell 1% to £441m, reflecting unfavourable exchange rates on inventory purchasing. Lower costs and lower levels of discounting helped offset this, but operating margins still declined.

Grocery sales were flat at £1.7bn, while underlying operating profit improved 12% to £189m. Margins were helped by cost savings as well as reduced losses at Allied Bakeries. The Speedibake Wakefield factory was destroyed by a fire in February, resulting in an exceptional charge of £25m.

Higher EU sugar prices and increased export sales at Illovo helped Sugar revenue increase 8% to £803m. Underlying operating profit reached £12m.

The Agriculture and Ingredients businesses delivered revenues of £692m and £742m, up 5% and 2% respectively.

The group has net cash of £801m, and has decided to draw down its revolving credit facility of £1.1bn. ABF has arranged for the financial terms set by its lenders, known as covenants, to be waived for next February. Net debt stood at £2.8bn as of 29 February, and the group had available central cash on hand of £1.5bn as of 21 April.

ABF still thinks it can recover 50% of Primark's total operating costs, leaving it with a monthly cash outflow of around £100m while the stores remain closed.

Executive director salaries have been temporarily halved and no bonuses will be paid. Non-executive directors have reduced their fees by 25%.

