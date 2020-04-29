Alphabet - revenues rise but profits miss

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Alphabet reported revenue of $41.2bn in the first quarter, up 15% at constant exchange rates and broadly in line with market expectations.

However, both operating income and earnings per share, $8.0bn and $9.87 respectively, were weaker than analysts had expected and actually fell on an underlying basis - reflecting higher operating costs as well as a substantial increase in employee numbers.

The shares rose 8% in premarket trading.

First Quarter Results

First quarter Google advertising revenues rose 10.4% to $33.8bn. This includes an 11.6% increase in revenue from Google owned 'properties' like Google.com, Gmail, Maps and YouTube, and a 4.1% increase in Network Members' properties where Alphabet provides adverts for third party websites' advertising space.

Google Cloud revenues rose 52% to $2.8bn while Google Other (which includes the Google Play store and hardware sales) saw revenues rise 23% to $4.4bn. Revenues from 'other bets' fell 21% to $135m.

The core Google business saw operating income rise less than 1% to $9.3bn, while losses from 'other bets' rose to $1.1bn.

Total costs in the quarter were 11.6% higher than last year at $33.2bn, reflecting a significant increase in General & Administration costs which were up 37.9%. Despite this group operating margin rose to 19%, up from 18% last year.

Traffic Acquisition Costs (TAC), which reflects what Google pays partners to be able to place ads on their sites, or for making Google a default search provider, rose 8.6% in the quarter to $7.5bn. TAC as a proportion of total advertising revenue remained flat year-on-year.

Free cash flow generated by the group fell to $5.4bn in the quarter, with net cash on the balance sheet also down slightly to $112.2bn.

