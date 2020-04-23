Anglo American - COVID-19 hits production

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Most of Anglo American's sites continue to operate, but with lockdowns in many markets, the level of operations vary. This has seen Anglo reduce production guidance in some of its key commodities - iron ore, platinum group metals and thermal coal.

Anglo still plan to pay the dividend in relation to the second half of 2019.

The shares rose 1.3% in early trading.

COVID-19 update

The Minas-Rio Iron Ore mine continues to operate at normal levels and guidance remains unchanged. However, the Kumba Iron Ore mine which has been operating at c.50% workforce, expects annual production to drop by 3.5 - 4.5 mega tonnes. Last year Kumba accounted for two thirds of Anglo's 65.5 mega tonnes of ore produced last year.

DeBeer's diamond production has been significantly impacted by South Africa's lockdown, and Indian restrictions impacting manufacturing. Production volumes this year are expected to drop by 7m carats to 25-27m carats. While consumer diamond demand has returned in China, US retail remains impacted.

Lockdown disruptions, mean Platinum, Palladium and Thermal Coal production volumes also expected to drop this year. Volumes in the remaining divisions Copper, Metallurgical Coal and Nickel are unchanged.

Anglo's implemented a number of immediate cash saving measures which will reduce operating costs by at least $0.5bn. This is in addition to a c.$1.5bn earnings benefits from favourable exchange rate movements and lower oil prices. Capital expenditure plans will be also reduced by $1bn this year, with guidance for the year now $4.0 - $4.5bn.

At the end of March, Anglo had liquidity of $14.5bn, with more than $6bn of cash. There are no covenants (lending restrictions) associated with the group's bonds or $4.5bn undrawn revolving credit facility.

Lockdown and economic uncertainty is expected to delay existing and planned projects. However, the group's Quellaveco copper project in Peru is still expected to launch in 2022 and essential work is continuing at the Woodsmith polyhalite project - the project it acquired from Sirius Minerals this year.

