AstraZeneca - Product sales mean revenues growing again

AstraZeneca's first quarter revenue increased 17% at constant currency to $6.4bn, driven by a rise in product sales. Operating profit rose 16% to $1.2bn, also at constant currency. Core earnings per share rose 21% to $1.05 on the same basis

Financial guidance for 2020 is unchanged.

The shares were up 0.9% in early trading.

Our View

First Quarter Results (at constant currency)

Astra thinks revenue growth benefited from a low-to-mid single-digit perecentage increase thanks to stockpiling, longer presecrpitions and patients being more vigilant about completing courses. However, the group thinks this effect will unwind as the year progresses.

Product sales revenue grew 17%, largely on the back of new medicines where sales grew 49% to $3.0bn and now make up 47% of product sales, up from 37% last year. Revenue grew in every therepy area. Oncology sales were up 34% to $2.5bn, New Cardiovascular (CV), Renal Metabolism grew 8% to $1.1bn and Respiratory & Immunology grew 22% to $1.5bn. Collaberation revenue rose 70% to $43m.

Revenue also grew in every geographic region. Emerging market sales grew by 16% to $2.3bn, China by 17% to $1.4bn, the US by 16% to $2.1bn, Europe by 25% to $1.2bn and Japan by 8% to $553m.

Operating expenses grew 10% and are now equivalent to 66% of revenues (Q1 2019: 70%). Net debt increased from $11.9bn at the end of 2019 to $14.4bn on 31 March, mainly reflecting the dividend payment and low cash inflow from operations after taxes and interest payments.

