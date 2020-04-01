Auto Trader - full year in line but dividend unlikely

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Results for the year to 31 March 2020 will be broadly in line with market expectations, however there may be provisions included for post year end coronavirus impacts. At this stage Auto Trader cannot give guidance for the next financial year.

No decision has been made regarding the final dividend for FY20, although Auto Trader says if the current environment persists, it's unlikely one will be declared.

Amongst other measures to strengthen the balance sheet, Auto Trader announced intentions to raise additional capital through a share placing. That will see new ordinary shares, representing around 5% of current share capital, offered to selected institutional investors to buy. The placing went live this morning and was met with sufficient interest from investors.

The shares fell 7.7% in early trading.

View the latest Auto Trader share price and how to deal

Our View

View to follow.

Sign up for updates on Auto Trader

Coronavirus update

Auto Trader's move to make advertising free to car dealerships in April contributed to a record number of vehicles being displayed on its website - 540,000 at the end of March versus 480,000 at the same time last year. Following the UK lockdown being introduced, car dealerships are now closed for the purposes for buying / selling cars.

Cost saving measures have been put in place, with most discretionary spending removed, including marketing. The Board will forego at least half of their salaries or fees for the foreseeable future and executive directors have waived their annual bonus. Auto Trader's announced a furlough programme to employees, and it intends to top up the majority of the salaries that are impacted.

At the end of February the group said it had £111m remaining of its credit facility and net debt was 1.1 times cash profits (EBITDA). Auto Trader's lenders have two key conditions. One is that net debt to headline cash profits ratio does not exceed 3.5 times. Secondly, the last 12 months of cash profits must be at least 3 times the group's net interest expense. These conditions are tested in March and September. Auto Trader expects to meet both tests.

Net debt to cash profits will rise towards September, because of the free services being offered.

Auto Trader will not buy back any more shares until after full year results.

The release of full year results will be delayed but a new date is yet to be announced.

Find out more about Auto Trader shares including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.