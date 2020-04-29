Barclays - investment bank booms and lending spikes

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Total income rose 19.6% in the first quarter to £6.3bn, as trading income from the investment bank more than doubled. However this was more than offset by a £2.1bn provision for bad loans (credit provision) with profit before tax down 38.4% to £913m.

The bank confirmed that it will review its dividend policy at the end of the year, but dividends remain suspended until then.

The shares rose up 5.4% in early trading.

Our view

First Quarter Results

Net interest income rose 3.2% year-on-year to £2.3bn. That reflects a 4.4% increase in loans & advances to customers, partially offset by a lower net interest margin (NIM) - the difference between what the bank charges on loans and pays for funding - which fell to 2.91% (2019: 3.18%). Increased lending was driven by the corporate bank - with personal Barclaycard lending actually down year-on-year.

Fee, commission and other income rose 32.0% to £4.0bn, with fixed income trading income in Barclays International driving most of the improvement. The investment bank also benefited from growing in banking fees in debt and advisory.

Barclays International accounted for the majority of the new credit impairments (£1.6bn) with £481m of impairments in Barclays UK. That primarily reflects the estimated impact of the coronavirus outbreak, but also exposure to low oil prices and some specific clients. The group benefitted from government support for some loans - which reduced overall impairments.

Group operating costs remained broadly flat year-on-year, as lower costs in Consumer, Cards & Payments offset an increase elsewhere. Income growth meant the cost:income ratio improved to 52% (2019:63%).

The bank's CET1 ratio fell to 13.1% at the end of the quarter, from 13.8% at year end. This reflects an increase in Risk Weighted Assets (RWAs), with total tier 1 capital actually increasingly slightly during the year. The RWA increase primarily reflects loan growth in corporate banking as customers drew down on existing facilities.

The group expects Barclays UK and the international Consumer, Cards & Payments business to experience significant headwinds from lower rates and the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic. However, given the conditions the bank is unable to give guidance for this year or the coming quarter - although revenue in April is well ahead of the year before. The group continues to believe a long term goal for a return on tangible equity (RoTE) of over 10% is appropriate.

