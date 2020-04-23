Compass Group - COVID-19 hits half year profits

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Compass's half year results are in line with the group's expectations set out on 17 March. Organic revenues grew c.1.6% over the first half, but with just over half of the business closed due to lockdown, operating profits will be around 28-29% lower than expected.

The board won't be recommending an interim or final dividend for this financial year.

The shares remained broadly flat following the announcement.

View the latest Compass share price and how to deal

Our View

HL view to follow.

Register for updates on Compass Group

First Half Update

55% of Compass' business is currently closed due to lockdown - the sports division is fully closed, and the Education and Business sectors are operating at around 25% normal activity levels. Compass' Healthcare and Defence divisions, which are supporting pandemic efforts globally, are fully open for business.

Where it can Compass has redeployed employees working in units that have been closed to other sites where critical work is still required such as Healthcare, Education and Defence. Where this hasn't been possible, employees have been furloughed. These measures together with executive pay cuts, mean Compass is managing to reduce its cost base by around £450m per month.

Additional cash saving measures include pausing any acquisition activities and reducing capital expenditure in the second half of the year.

On 31 March 2020 net debt was around £4.9bn, around 1.6 - 1.7 times cash profits.

Total committed credit facilities now stands at £2.8bn and the group has drawn £600m from the Bank of England's Covid Corporate Financing Facility. Compass is also in discussion with its US lenders to waive their covenant tests.

Find out more about Compass Group shares including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.