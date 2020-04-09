Diageo - Share buybacks paused

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Diageo's sales have fallen significantly following the closure of bars and restaurants around the world in response to COVID-19.

The group has confirmed that its interim dividend of 27.41p per share will be paid as scheduled. However, the £4.5bn share buyback program, of which £1.25bn has already been completed, is being paused until the end of June.

The company has also withdrawn all previous guidance for this financial year.

The shares were up 2.9% following the announcement.

Our View

Trading update

Bars and restaurants account for 20% of spirit sales in the US and 50% in Europe. As the majority of US states and European countries have imposed some form of "lockdown", trade in these venues has been significantly impacted. Diageo has seen some pick up in sales from retail stores, although it is unclear whether this will be sustained. In mainland China, trade in bars and restaurants is starting to recover.

Disruption to travel retail sales was initially confined to just the Asia Pacific region, although it has now spread to other markets as governments have imposed travel restrictions.

In India the government has shut both venues and retail stores, as well has some production facilities. Other markets, including Africa and Latin America, have also seen disruption.

As of 31 December 2019, Diageo had net debt (debt minus cash) equal to 2.8 times cash profits. None of this debt contains any restrictions from lenders, known as covenants. To support its liquidity Diageo recently issued £1.9bn of new debt, and also has £2.8bn in committed bank facilities.

