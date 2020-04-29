Dixons Carphone - cancels dividend but online sales doing well

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Electricals like-for-like (LFL) sales rose 2% in the 52 weeks to 25 April. Although, in the last few weeks coronavirus disruption means sales have fallen 3%. April has seen a strong demand for home office equipment and online sales are performing well. In the UK & Ireland, digital sales have recovered about two thirds of lost store sales.

Dixons has extended its borrowing facilities, and continues to try and preserve cash. As a result it has decided not to pay a full year dividend, and no dividend will be paid until its standby debt facilities have been cancelled.

The shares rose 15.5% following the announcement.

COVID-19 business update

In the UK & Ireland LFL sales have fallen 16% in recent weeks, but online sales increased 166%. That reflects strong demand for computers, gaming and TV products. For the year overall LFL sales have risen 1%.

International LFL sales have risen 16% in the last 5 weeks, with the Nordics and Greece seeing growth of 24% and -40% respectively. Online growth was very strong in both regions. For the year as a whole LFLs were up 4% and 2%.

UK and Greek stores remain closed and would have been expected to contribute around £400m in sales this year. All but four Nordic stores are open.

Across the group, to keep online operations running safely new working practices have been put in place, and repair and installation services have been reduced.

Since the crisis began Dixons has decreased its order intake of new stock, and shortened the commitment time for new orders. 16,500 members of staff have been furloughed, and the group will top up the remaining 20% of salaries not covered by the government wage scheme.

All Executive and Board members have taken a 20% pay reduction and other senior leaders have taken a 10% pay reduction, and there will be no UK & Ireland bonuses this year.

Borrowing facilities have been increased with a new £266m revolving credit facility, and now has access to £1bn of undrawn credit. Underlying net debt at the year end is expected to be around £300m. Dixons said: "We do not foresee needing to access any additional liquidity, and we expect to comply with bank covenants unless substantially all of our operations are required to close for an extended period".

