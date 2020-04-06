GVC - more detail on COVID-19 impact, dividend cancelled

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

GVC's net gaming revenue (NGR) rose 2% at constant currency in the first three months to 31 March. That reflects a period of strong trading before the outbreak of coronavirus which has since seen sporting events cancelled and retail shops closed - significantly reducing revenue from mid-March.

However, cost saving measures introduced by the group have halved the expected monthly impact to cash profits to around £50m.

GVC has withdrawn its second dividend of 17.6p which was due to paid on 23 April.

The shares rose 13% on the news.

Trading Update - Q1 and COVID-19

For the first quarter as a whole, Online NGR rose 19% in the first quarter, with Sports up 21% and Gaming 18%. UK Retail NGR was down 19% and European Retail was flat. Over the period the amount of money wagered on Sports bets dropped significantly both online and in store, but GVC's saw its win margins improve.

However, GVC's trading up to 15 March pre COVID-19, was stronger - with Group NGR up 11%. That reflects growth in Online NGR of 23%, UK Retail was 5% lower and European Retail was up 24%.

GVC said there had been an "encouraging performance" in Online gaming in the absence of sports events. That's in line with the group's expectations of a "modest increase" in gaming revenue - which accounts for just over half of Online NGR.

Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, analyst estimated GVC would generate around £65m per month in cash profits. When sports events cancellations and retail shop closures were first announced (mid-March), GVC estimated the impact to cash profits would be a hit of £100m per month - before any mitigating actions.

Following a range of cost saving measures by the group, this has dropped to around £50m per month. Withdrawing the dividend saves GVC £103m in cash costs. In the UK, government grants for furloughed staff and business rates relief is expected to save around £20m per month. GVC has furloughed staff in its UK retail business, but in Italy and Belgium the group operates a franchise model, meaning GVC is not responsible for operating cost. Other cost measures include reductions in online sports marketing, sports content and trading costs.

As a result of these measures, GVC expects monthly cash profits to be around £15m per month.

Taking into account around £30m monthly cash costs that have to be paid (including capital expenditure, interest and tax) GVC expects its monthly cash outflow during the current circumstances will be around £15m per month.

As at 31 March 2020 GVC had access to over £350m in cash, £250m of which is cash at hand - which excludes cash held for customers, cash in shops and other sources of cash not immediately available.

GVC also has access to £550m of credit, which is currently unused. If GVC draws on 35% or more of this credit, it will become subject to a covenant, where GVC must maintain a net debt/EBITDA (a measure of cash profits) under 4. As at 31 December 2019 GVC's net debt was 2.69 times EBITDA.

GVC has withdrawn all previous performance guidance and its AGM is postponed until further notice.

