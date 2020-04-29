IAG - recovery in demand expected to take several years

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

IAG's first quarter revenue fell 13% to EUR4.6bn and the group made an underlying operating loss of EUR535m, compared to a EUR135m profit in the same period last year.

IAG expects it to take "several years" for passenger demand to recover to 2019 levels, and is therefore restructuring the group. This will impact most British Airways employees, and could result in up to 12,000 redundancies. IAG has formally notified its trade unions.

The group will release more detailed first quarter results on 7 May as planned.

The shares were down 4% following the announcement.

Our view

First quarter trading details

IAG's pre-tax profit was impacted by a EUR1.3bn exceptional charge for now ineffective fuel hedges. The group's operating result was in line with last year during the first two months of 2020, and most of the losses were incurred in March. British Airways was the biggest contributor to the losses, followed by Iberia and Aer Lingus. Vueling experienced only a minor increase in losses.

Capacity, as measured by available seat kilometres, fell 10.5% and the planes were on average 76.4% full, a decline of 4.3 percentage points. Passenger traffic in terms of revenue passenger kilometres declined by 15.2%.

IAG has reduced capacity by 94% for April and May, and is only operating passenger flights for essential travel and repatriation.

At the end of March IAG had EUR9.5bn in available liquidity, of which EUR6.95bn was cash or cash equivalents.

IAG is not giving detailed profit guidance, but expects losses in the second quarter to be "significantly worse" than those suffered in the first quarter.

