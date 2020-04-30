Microsoft - revenues rise as cloud takes off

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Microsoft's third quarter revenues rose 16% at constant exchange rates to $35bn, driven by commercial, consumer and cloud customers. Operating profit rose 28% to $13.0bn.

CEO Satya Nadella said "We've seen two years' worth of digital transformation in two months. From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security - we are working alongside customers every day to help them adapt and stay open for business in a world of remote everything".

The group returned $9.9bn to shareholders in the quarter through dividends and share buybacks, with around 40% returned in dividends.

The shares rose 2.2% in pre-market trading.

Third Quarter Results (Constant Currency)

The Productivity & Business Processes division saw sales rise 16% to $11.7bn. That reflects good growth across all products, including cloud based Office products for both commercial and consumer customers and a 22% uplift in LinkedIn revenues. Reporterd operating profits in the division rose 20.3% to $4.8bn.

Intelligent Cloud revenues rose 29% to $12.3bn, with Azure revenues up 61%, as reported operating profits rose 42.1% to $4.6bn. Revenues in More Personal Computing rose 4% to $11bn. Pre-installed Windows sales flat year-on-year with only modest growth in Xbox and search revenues. Divisional reported operating profits rose 15% to $3.6bn.

With operating costs increasing slower than revenues, profit margins improved. However, Microsoft did increase Research & Development spending by 13.2% in the year to $4.9bn, and capital expenditure rose substantially to $3.8bn, up 46.9%.

Free cash flow in the quarter was $13.7bn, up around 25% year-on-year. Net cash on the balance sheet at the year-end stood at $71bn.

