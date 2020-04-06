Petrofac - costs trimmed and dividend suspended

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Petrofac has announced a series of cost saving measures in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Collectively they are expected to save $100m in operating costs in 2020 and $200m in 2021, while the group is also cutting capital expenditure by 40% and suspending the 2019 final dividend as it looks to preserve cash.

The company secured $2bn of new orders in the first quarter, with the order book rising to $8.2bn ($7.4bn at the end of 2019).

The shares rose 8.8% in early trading.

Full Year Results

Activity continues across most of the group's Engineering & Construction sites, although progress has been disrupted by supply chain issues, travel restrictions and government lockdowns in India and Iraq. Engineering & Production Services continues to operate across all regions although social distancing and travel restrictions ae having a modest effect on activity.

Among the actions being taken to trim operating costs Petrofac is cutting salaries and allowances for most employees by 10-15%, reducing personnel by around 20% and reducing non-staff cost by up to 25%.

At the beginning of April Petrofac had access to $1.1bn in cash and borrowing facilities with debt maturities of $275m in the next two months. To preserve cash in the short term Petrofac has cut planned capital expenditure in 2020 by 40% ($60m) and suspended the final dividend ($85m). The Board "will review the resumption and payment of dividends when the full impact of COVID-19 and low oil prices is known".

