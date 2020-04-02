Pets at Home - profit ahead of expectations, but sales will dip

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Pets at Home expects underlying full year pre-tax profit to be slightly above the top end of market expectations of £92m - £97.1m. The closing weeks of the financial year have seen "exceptional" levels of demand in store and online as the coronavirus outbreak progressed.

However, Pets at Home anticipates lower revenues at the start of the new financial year.

Due to the uncertainty the group is unable to give guidance for next year.

The shares rose 1.3% following the announcement.

COVID-19 trading update

Expectations of lower revenue at the start of next year reflects the closure of all grooming rooms, and emergency only opening for veterinary clinics. Store revenues are also expected to reduce as the group enforces measures in line with government guidance.

The group also believes the recent surge in demand has pulled sales forward from a later date, as customers have increased their average basket size.

Pets at Home has total liquidity including cash of £160m, and a significant proportion of its £248m credit facility is undrawn. There is "extensive" headroom before being in breach of any of the terms set by its lenders.

The group also announced it's providing £1.1m of funding to nominated pet charities, as well as a £1m crisis fund for colleagues and discounts to NHS workers.

Full year results are expected on 21 May, but this date will be reviewed.

