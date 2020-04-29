Spotify - revenue in line, but full year guidance lowered

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Spotify's first quarter revenue rose 22% compared to last year to €1.8bn, in line with market expectations. Premium revenues were better than Spotify had forecast, but ad-supported revenues fell short, particularly in the last three weeks.

Operating losses narrowed to €17m from €47m last year. That reflects lower social taxes incurred from the increase in Spotify's share price.

The group has lowered full year revenue guidance to €7.65-€8.05bn, reflecting a slowdown in advertising spending and adverse exchange rate movements. All other guidance remains the same, including operating losses of €150m - €250m.

The shares were broadly flat in pre-market trading.

View the latest Spotify share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Sign up for updates on Spotify

First quarter results

There was a 31% increase in monthly active users (MAUs) to 286m, which was slightly better than analysts had hoped for. Overall MAUs grew faster this quarter compared to last year. European and US markets outperformed.

Since lockdowns began Spotify is seeing growth in people reactivating accounts, and consumption has started to recover in hard hit countries like Italy and Spain. There has been an increased demand for podcasts.

Premium subscriptions rose 31%, and there are now 130m. Growth was better than the group expected, driven by Family Plan. Churn increased slightly but this was in line with expectations, following higher promotional activity last quarter. There were minor impacts from coronavirus, with some increases in cancellations.

Longer free trials drove average revenue per premium user (ARPU) down 7%, ignoring the impact of exchange rates. ARPU stands at €4.42.

Ad-supported revenue of €148m was disappointing, and reflects advertising spending declines across all channels in March. Prior to the outbreak Spotify had been pleased with performance.

Gross margins were 25.5%, which was at the high end of the group's guidance range. The largest driver of outperformance stemmed from the core royalty component.

Operating expenses were €489m, which was 16% higher than last year, and includes a 34.3% increase in sales and marketing costs. The group will slow hiring for the remaining three quarters of 2020 and has reduced open headcount by roughly 30% from prior growth expectations, in response to efforts to lower costs in the current disruption.

Free cash flow was negative at -€21m, reflecting timing shifts in certain payments to licensors, and Spotify expects to be free cash flow positive for the year. There was €951m of cash and equivalents on the balance sheet, and Spotify has overall liquidity of €1.8bn.

Find out more about Spotify shares including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.