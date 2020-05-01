Amazon - sales boom but coronavirus costs hit profit

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Amazon's sales reached $75.5bn in the first quarter, up 27% at constant exchange rates and some way ahead of market expectations. That reflects substantial growth in both North American and International retail.

Despite the increased sales operating profit fell 9.8% to $4bn, slightly worse than expected. That reflects significant coronavirus related costs including protective equipment, enhanced cleaning and less efficient operations designed to achieve social distancing.

The group expects coronavirus related costs to increase next quarter, and operating profits will be between $1.5bn and -$1.5bn.

The shares fell 4.8% in after-hours trading.

View the latest Amazon share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Sign up for updates on Amazon

First quarter trading details

North American retail sales rose 28.8% to $46.1bn, while sales rose 18% in the International business, reaching $19.1bn. North American retail profits fell 43% to $1.3bn and International losses rose from $90m to $398m.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) saw sales rise 32.8% to $10.2bn, and operating profit increased 38.3% to $3.1bn.

Free cash flow in the second quarter was negative at -$3.7bn compared to a -$1.4bn outflow this time last year. Amazon finished the quarter with net cash of $25.9bn.

Prime Video launched Prime Video Cinema in the U.S., the U.K., and Germany. This is a rental service allowing customers to stream in-theatre movies at home.

Next quarter sales are expected to rise 18-28% year-on-year to somewhere between $75bn and $81bn.

Find out more about Amazon shares including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.