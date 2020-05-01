Apple - overall sales rise but hardware sales fall 3.4%

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Second quarter revenue of $58.3bn was up slightly on last year. That's better than the market expected after the group warned the coronavirus outbreak meant it wouldn't meet previous revenue guidance of $63-67bn.

However higher costs meant operating income was down 4.2% compared to the same time last year at $12.9bn.

Apple declared a cash dividend of $0.82 per share, an increase of 6%.

The shares fell 2.6% in after-hours trading.

Second quarter trading details

Hardware sales fell 3.4% to $45bn. Within that, iPhone sales were down 6.7% to $29bn while Mac and iPad sales also fell. However, record Services, and Wearables, Home and Accessories sales grew 16.6% and 22.5% respectively, to $13.3bn and $6.3bn.

Sales fell in every region apart from Europe and Asia Pacific (ex. Japan). The greatest fall came from Greater China, where sales were down 7.5%.

There was a 15.6% increase in research & development spending, and an 11.1% rise in general & admin costs. Earnings per share were $2.55, compared to $2.46 last year.

Free cash flow was $39.9bn, compared to $32.1bn last year, and the group has cash and cash equivalents of $94.1bn. Net debt stands at $15.5bn, but the group's cash and cash equivalents still far outweigh any current liabilities, which are items that usually require payment within the next twelve months. The increase in debt reflects Apple's longer-term loans, which it's using to repurchase shares.

Apple has increased the current share buyback programme by $50bn.

