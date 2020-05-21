Aviva - sales growth as coronavirus hits capital

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Aviva reported an increase in both Life and General Insurance sales during the first quarter of the year, up 28% and 3% respectively. The growth was driven by bulk annuity sales in the early part of the quarter and strong growth in the Canadian general insurance business.

The group estimates £160m of additional general insurance claims stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, after accounting for reinsurance. Aviva's investment portfolio continues to perform well, with just 3% of the portfolio seeing its credit rating downgraded by a letter.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

First Quarter Trading Update

First Quarter new business volumes (PVNBP) rose 28% to £12.3bn in the Life business, driven by bulk annuity sales in the UK. The UK Savings & Retirement business saw inflows increase to £2.3bn, with growth in both workplace and retail savings. European Life sales fell 14% to £3.3bn, with lower 'with profits' sales in France and Italy.

General Insurance net written premiums (NWP) rose 3% to £2.4bn. That reflects 1% growth in the UK (to £1bn) and 8% growth in Canada (to £0.6bn) where the group benefited from higher prices and higher volumes. NWP rose 2% in Europe to £0.7bn.

Aviva expects £200m of claims relating to business interruption insurance, partly offset by favourable developments elsewhere in General Insurance. The net overall impact on general insurance is expected to be in the region of £160m.

The group finished the quarter with a Solvency ratio of 182%, a key measure of insurers capitalisation and around 24 percentage points lower than at the start of the year. This reduction largely reflects movements in capital markets.

