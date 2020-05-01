Barratt Developments - plans for a phased reopening

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Barratt Developments plans to reopen construction sites on May 11, but retail and show homes will stay closed. Initial work will focus on making sure sites are safe before opening sites gradually for work.

In the first phase, Barratt will open 180 (50%) of sites, excluding Scotland. Barratt will prioritise work on homes that customers have already exchanged or reserved.

As a result, a significant proportion of Barratt's furloughed workforce will be able to return to work earlier than planned in May.

The shares fell 2% in early trading.

View the latest Barratt Developments share price and how to deal

Our view

View to follow.

Sign up for updates on Barratt Developments

COVID-19 update

On 26 April 2020, Barratt had completed 11,776 homes (2019: 11,723 homes).

Total forward sales are 12,271 homes at a value of £2.bn. Barratt expects reservations to continue at low levels until sales centres and show homes reopen. With initial construction activities prioritising sold plots at advanced stages of construction, Barratt expect a limited number of additional completions this financial year.

The group has around £430m of cash, as well as £700m in undrawn credit. Barratt is also eligible for the UK governments Covid Corporate Financing Facility, should it be needed.

As previously announced Barratt took a number of measures to manage the group's cost base and cash flow including: suspending all land buying, stopping recruitment and postponing non-essential capital expenditure. It has also cancelled the interim dividend.

Find out more about Barratt Developments shares including how to invest

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.