Direct Line - Motor claims down 70% during lockdown

Direct line grew gross written premiums 4.7% to £789.6m, of which £551.9m were direct own brands, an increase of 5.6%. In force policies fell 0.6% to £14.7bn.

The group estimates its solvency capital ratio at 177% after suspending the dividend, up from 174% on 31 March.

The shares rose 2.4% in early trading.

First Quarter Results

Direct Line's largest division, Motor, recorded a 6.2% increase in gross written premiums to £410.9m despite a slowdown in new business as the lockdown got going. As fewer people have been driving Direct Line's seen Motor claims fall 70%, although this is expected to be offset by slightly higher costs as repairs take longer to complete. Early May has already seen an uptick in the number of miles driven.

Home premiums fell 2.4% to £137.8m, reflecting the run-off of past policies. Claims associated with storms Ciara and Dennis are expected to be £18m net of reinsurance. The division has seen reduced new business during the lockdowns as phone sales were temporarily suspended.

Rescue premiums grew 2.8% to £108.3m, reflecting a strong performance from Green Flag, where premiums grew 11.3% to £19.7m. Commercial premiums increased 10.1% to £132.6m, and Direct Line's standard business interruption policies don't provide cover for COVID-19.

The group still expects to achieve a 93-95% combined operating ratio this year, although acknowledges that the cost saving program may be held back. The group still intends to bring operating costs down to 20% of premiums and current year underwriting up to 50% of profits in the next few years, although these plans may also be delayed.

