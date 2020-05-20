Experian - Strong growth, dividend unchanged

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full year underlying organic revenues rose 8% to $5.2bn, with particularly strong growth in the fourth quarter. Operating profits rose 9% to $1.4bn.

Despite some disruption, with the majority of staff now working from home, the coronavirus outbreak has so far had a limited effect on financial performance. However, the group saw organic revenues fall 5% in April, and given current uncertainty is not providing guidance for the coming financial year.

The final dividend remains unchanged year-on-year at 32.5 US cents per share. The group has suspended its share buyback programme.

Experian shares rose 6.7% in early trading.

Full Year Results

Experian's business-to-business (B2B) operations saw organic revenues rise 7% in year to $4.1bn, while B2B operating profits rose 8% to $1.2bn. The division enjoyed particularly strong growth in Data, following the launch of new Ascend product lines, with Decisioning growth in the US and Latin America offset by weakness in the UK & Ireland.

Consumer Services saw revenues rise 10% to $1.1bn, with operating profits up 19% to $257m. That reflects strong sales growth in North America and Latin America, with Experian Boost driving growth across the pond. Total free memberships rose from 55m to 82m year-on-year, with continued growth in credit marketplace products in the UK and US.

Underlying free cash flow fell 14.7% to $774m, reflecting increased capital expenditure and an increase in outstanding bills relating to the coronavirus outbreak. Net debt rose 19.0% year-on-year to $3.9bn following $700m of acquisitions during the year. Net debt to cash profits at the yearend stood at 2.2 times, in the middle of the 2-2.5 target range.

Experian had access to $2.4bn of undrawn bank facilities at the year end.

