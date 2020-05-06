Halfords - sales exceed expectations, guidance upgraded

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Halfords expects underlying pre-tax profit to be at the higher end of its £50m - £55m guidance range, after it warned it could miss this target a couple of weeks ago. The improvement reflects better than expected trading in the last few weeks of the financial year during the lockdown period.

However the group's mindful of the ongoing uncertainty and is continuing to take steps to preserve cash.

The shares rose 4.6% following the announcement.

Trading and liquidity update

Group sales for the four weeks to 1 May 2020 were 23% below last year on a like-for-like basis, which was better than expected. The better performance was driven by a strong performance in Cycling.

In Motoring, essential categories such as batteries and battery care performed well, but overall weakness reflected a significant reduction in car journeys.

There are currently 325 retail stores open, on a reduced space basis, 346 garages and 77 mobile vans are operating.

The group has access to £159m of total liquidity, including overdraft facilities.

CEO Graham Stapleton said: "considerable uncertainty remains and as such we continue to take all necessary measures to preserve cash and protect our financial position".

Halfords will now report full year results on 7 July 2020, instead of 2 June 2020.

