IAG - expects return to 50% capacity service in July

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

IAG has provided more detailed first quarter results, following the trading statement released on 29 April.

The group doesn't expect passenger demand to recover before 2023. IAG is considering a "meaningful return" to service from July 2020, this would see an overall reduction in capacity by around 50%.

To boost liquidity, IAG has accessed the UK's Coronavirus Corporate Finance Facility (CCFF) and Spain's Instituto de CrÃ©dito Oficial ('ICO') facility.

The disruption means further group-wide restructuring will be necessary. The difficult conditions mean CEO Willie Walsh has postponed his retirement until September.

The shares rose 2.7% following the announcement.

View the latest IAG share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Sign up for updates on IAG

Further first quarter trading details

The 13.4% decline in total revenue was driven by a fall of 14.5% in overall passenger revenue to €4.0bn. Passenger revenue per available kilometre declined 7.7%, ignoring the impact of exchange rates.

Revenue from cargo was down 11.6% because of the outbreak, especially because of the effect on markets in Asia Pacific.

Non-fuel costs increased 15.1%, which reflects the sharp reduction in capacity. Employee costs rose 2.5%, as IAG had increased resources to prepare for the anticipated increase in passengers. The furlough and salary reduction programmes were applied at the start of April, so are not reflected in these numbers.

Underlying fuel costs fell 11.5% because of the reduced number of flights.

For April and May cash operating costs have been reduced from €440m per week during normal times, to €200m per week. At the same time, capital spending has been reduced by €1.2bn, and the majority of the remaining €3bn is covered by agreed financing.

Because of the expected longer-term drop in passenger demand, IAG expects to defer delivery of 68 new aircraft.

Iberia and Vueling have secured access to new financing of €750m and €260m respectively. The agreements are part of the Spanish government's lending programme, and 70% of the loans are guaranteed. One of the terms set by the lenders, known as covenants, is that IAG will not use these funds to support its other companies.

As a whole IAG now has access to €10.0bn in cash and undrawn finance facilities, up from €9.5bn at the end of March.

The group reiterated it does not intend to pay the next dividend of €0.17 per share.

First quarter trading statement (29 April 2020)

IAG's first quarter revenue fell 13% to €4.6bn and the group made an underlying operating loss of €535m, compared to a €135m profit in the same period last year.

IAG's pre-tax profit was impacted by a €1.3bn exceptional charge for now ineffective fuel hedges. The group's operating result was in line with last year during the first two months of 2020, and most of the losses were incurred in March. British Airways was the biggest contributor to the losses, followed by Iberia and Aer Lingus. Vueling experienced only a minor increase in losses.

Capacity, as measured by available seat kilometres, fell 10.5% and the planes were on average 76.4% full, a decline of 4.3 percentage points.

IAG has reduced capacity by 94% for April and May, and is only operating passenger flights for essential travel and repatriation.

Trade unions have been notified of the potential for 12,000 redundancies at British Airways.

IAG is not giving detailed profit guidance, but expects losses in the second quarter to be "significantly worse" than those suffered in the first quarter.

Find out more about IAG shares including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.