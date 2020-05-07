InterContinental Hotels Group - Q1 declines set to continue

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

IHG's revenue per available room (RevPAR) fell 24.9% over the first quarter. As social distancing and travel restrictions came into effect, the group saw its lowest demand ever, with RevPAR down 55% in March. The group expects this to continue with RevPAR down 80% in April.

IHG said "Covid-19 represents the most significant challenge both IHG and our industry have ever faced".

The share dipped slightly on the news.

View the latest IHG share price and how to deal

Our view

View to follow.

Register for updates on InterContinental Hotels Group

Q1 Results

In the Americas, IHG's biggest market, RevPAR declined 19.3% in the quarter, driven by declines in occupancy. In the US, the group said its results fared better than the industry in March when RevPAR fell 49%. The group said it benefitted as its hotels are largely in non-urban areas and are less reliant on international visitors - domestic travel makes up 95% of demand.

At the end of April, IHG's Americas estate was around 90% open, reflecting closure of roughly 440 hotels. RevPAR is expected to drop 80% in April, and occupancy levels in open hotels are expected to be around mid-20%.

Europe, Middle East, Asia & Africa RevPAR declined 25.7% in the quarter and was down 63% in March. IHG expects it to drop to 90% in April. At the end of April, the EMEAA estate was half open, with around 560 hotels closed. Hotels occupancy is running in the low 20% range.

In Greater China RevPAR declined 65.3% in the quarter, but after a drop of 89% in February the group has seen a gradual recovery. IHG expects this to continue and RevPAR to be down around 75% in April. At the peak of the crisis hotel occupancy was around 5%, which has now improved to the mid-20s. 10 hotels remained closed at the end of April.

IHG closed more hotels than it opened in the quarter, reducing the total number of rooms by 2,001 to 881,562. However, the total number of rooms is still up 4.6% on last year. Notably the group still managed to open 1,000 rooms in March. Having signed 104 new hotels (14,000 rooms) in the quarter, IHG's future pipeline now stands at 288,000 rooms.

IHG previously announced that every 1% change in RevPAR resulted in a $13m change in operating profits. However, in light of closing the hotels they own themselves, this is expected to reach $14m this year. This is before taking into account any of the group's cost reduction and cash saving plans, which IHG say are on track.

Within the group's $2bn of liquidity, IHG has $1.2bn of cash on deposit and undrawn bank facilities of $850m. IHG says that's sufficient headroom to operate for at least 18 months with empty hotels.

As previously announced, the conditions attached to IHG's debt, known as covenants, have been amended to provide flexibility. Restrictions requiring net debt and interest payments to stay below a certain proportion of cash profits have been waived until 31 December 2021. However, the group must maintain access to at least $400m in liquidity, defined as unrestricted cash and undrawn facilities with a remaining term of 6 months. This will be tested on 30 June 2020, 31 December 2020 and 30 June 2021.

Find out more about IHG shares including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.