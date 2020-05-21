Intertek - resilient first quarter

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

First quarter revenue of £881.6m was 4.9% lower than last year, largely reflecting coronavirus related supply chain disruption. Intertek's two largest divisions, Products and Trade, saw revenues decline but revenues rose in the Resources division.

Intertek said it's too soon to give full year guidance, and will provide an update once there is better "visibility on when and how the lockdown restrictions will be lifted around the world".

The shares rose 8.2% over morning following the announcement.

First quarter trading details

Revenues in Intertek's largest division, Products, fell 6.6% to £519.9m. The division, which tests and certifies products across a range of businesses globally, suffered as the pandemic disrupted most client's businesses and supply chains.

Trade revenues dropped 5.9% to £200.8m. Within this division, Caleb Brett, which inspects large commodity shipments saw revenues decline due to lower demand. Government cargo revenues also declined, reflecting manufacturing disruption in China. However revenues were stable in Argi World, which focusses on inspections in the global food supply chain.

Resources revenues were up 2.4% at £160.9m. The rise reflects increased demand for exploration and production inspections and iron ore inspection in Australia.

The group has adapted its product offering to the current pandemic, prioritising coronavirus critical work such as ventilator or PPE inspections. It launched 'Protek' a service to inspect employers' health and safety protocols both in the office and for work from home environments. Remote Video Inspection allows the group to continue to inspection service across the oil and gas supply chain while restrictions are in place.

The group has put in place a number of cash saving initiatives which include a recruitment freeze, a 6 month delay on salary increases and furlough activities in the UK, France and Italy.

Intertek has access to undrawn credit facilities of around £325m and is eligible to borrow from the UK's Covid Corporate Financing Facility if needed.

At the end of 2019, the Group had net debt of £629m, equivalent to 1 times the level of cash profits.

