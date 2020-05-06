ITV - studios dents Q1 but advertising likely to hit Q2

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

First quarter external revenues of £694m were 7% lower than last year. That reflects a 10% decline in Studios revenue to £346m at constant currency, where production has largely been on pause since Mid-March.

Broadcast remained steady rising 2% to £500m, with ITV total advertising up 2% as expected. However, since then ITV said it's seen a significant decline in advertising demand - 42% lower in April.

ITV said they were unable to give guidance for the next quarter and rest of the year, given the level of uncertainty.

The shares fell 1.7% in early trading.

Q1 trading update

ITV's advertising revenue rose 2% to £426m while non advertising revenues fell 9% to £416m. The performance of ad revenues varied over the quarter dipping in 1% January, up 8% in February and flat in March. In April total advertising was down 42% impacted by COVID-19, driving total ad revenue down 9% for the first 4 months of 2020.

Total viewing hours were up 2% at 4.43bn hours, including strong growth in online viewing which was up 75%. However, ITV's share of viewing hours dropped 2% to 23.6%. The ITV Hub now has 32m registered users, 13% more than it did at the end of 2019.

Throughout the crisis ITV news and daytime teams have continued to offer around 10 hours of live TV every day. ITV is planning a phased approach to return to the office and return to production.

ITV's identified an additional £30m in cost savings for this year, on top of the £30m already announced through capital expenditure cuts. ITV have furloughed around 15% of its UK workforce, predominately from its Studios business. Internationally ITV are taking part in similar schemes where they can. Recruitment and salary freezes are in place, as well as actions to reduce executive remuneration.

In addition to not paying the 2019 final dividend, ITV's been allowed to delay at least £150m of pension payments in the second half of this year and next year. ITV now has a pension surplus of £285m compared to a £87m deficit at the end of last year, driven by changes in valuation.

ITV has access to £100m of cash and total undrawn credit of £829m. Restrictions associated with £630m of that, require ITV's net debt to stay below 3.5 times the level of cash profits, and interest payments to stay below a third of cash profits. The remaining £199m has no lending restrictions. On 31 March net debt was £851m up from £804m at the end of 2019.

