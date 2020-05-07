Melrose - sales fall but cash preserved

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Sales over the first four months of the year were down 20% on 2019, as the coronavirus outbreak impacted performance from mid-March.

The group expects to achieve £200m of cash savings in the second quarter from reduction in capital expenditure and working capital. Combined with the dividend suspension, salary cuts and furloughing this meant the group finished April with £1bn of financial headroom - approximately the same as where it started the year.

The group remains unable to provide guidance for full year trading.

The shares rose 2.7% in early trading.

Our view

AGM Statement

Five factories in the Aerospace division are shut, accounting for 5% of sales, while other factories are operating at reduced capacity. Defence factories, accounting for 30% of sales, are expected to be relatively unaffected by the coronavirus outbreak. Overall aerospace sales are down 8% in the first four months of the year.

Automotive and Powder Metallurgy both saw similar trends in the period. Factories accounting for 88% of 2019 sales are closed in whole or in part - although factories in China have reopened and there are signs of a recovery in demand. Across both divisions sales were down 31% year-on-year.

Nortek Air Management and Other Industrial has been less heavily impacted than the other divisions - although sales still fell 12% in the first four months of the year.

Melrose has no debt maturing until September 2022 and leverage covenants have been waived for the period June 2020- December 2020.

