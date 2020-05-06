Novo Nordisk - CV related stocking boosts sales

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Novo reported a 14% increase in first quarter sales at constant exchange rates, reaching 33.9bn Danish Kroner (DKK). That reflects growth across all geographic regions, benefiting from coronavirus related stockpiling in insulin and rapid growth in newer diabetes, obesity and haemophilia treatments.

Operating profits rose 12% to DKK 16.3bn as launch costs for Rybelsus and increased Research & Development expenses partly offset sales growth.

Guidance for the full year remains unchanged, with sales growth expected to increase by 3-6% and operating profits by 1-5% (both at constant exchange rates).

The shares rose 2.1% in early trading.

Our view

First Quarter Results (Constant exchange rates)

Total diabetes and obesity sales rose 14% in the first quarter to DKK 28.6bn. That reflects growth in GLP-1 treatments, which drove an increase in overall diabetes market share from 28% to 28.7%.

Total insulin sales rose 2% to DKK 15.9bn. That reflects the continued impact of price declines and affordability schemes in the US, offset by growing international sales and coronavirus related stocking. Total GLP-1 sales rose 37%, driven by 226% growth in Ozempic and the launch of Rybelsus, reaching DKK 10.0bn. Sales of obesity treatment Saxenda rose 30% to DKK 1.6bn.

The Biopharm division saw sales rise 16% to DKK 5.3bn. Growth was spread across both Haemophilia and Growth disorders, with coronavirus stocking boosting sales.

Research & Development spending rose 40%, reflecting the reversal of writedowns the previous year. Major pipeline developments during the quarter include the approval of Rybelsus in the EU and the successful completion of Phase II NASH trials for a liver disease treatment.

Free cash flow in the year rose 15% year-on-year to DKK 7.7bn. The group finished the year with net cash of DKK 5.7bn and access to DKK 20.9bn of funding.

