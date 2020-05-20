Rolls-Royce - 9,000 redundancies as customer demand slumps

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Rolls Royce said demand in the commercial aerospace market will take several years to recover to pre-coronavirus levels. As a result, it is seeing lower demand from its key customers.

The group expects to make at least 9,000 redundancies across its global workforce of 52,000, and has begun discussions with its trade unions. Capital expenditure will also be reduced, and Rolls thinks it will generate annualised savings of £1.3bn in total.

The restructuring will mainly affect the key Civil Aerospace business. There will also be implications for Power Systems and ITP Aero, while the Defence division is not affected at this point.

The shares fell 2.8% following the announcement.

Trading and market update (7 May 2020)

Civil Aerospace widebody engine flying hours (EFH) were approximately 40% lower than previous expectations in the first four months of the year. And the grounding of aeroplanes around the world means there was a 90% drop in EFH in April.

The reduced activity means Rolls is performing lower volumes of engine maintenance and servicing, and full year levels will be lower than 2019. The group's airframe customers have cut production output, meaning 250 widebody engines will be delivered in 2020, down from previous guidance of 450.

In Power Systems weaker trading has been driven by lockdowns and travel bans, the effect of which has not been offset by cost saving efforts. As a result, the division's "performance in 2020 is likely to show a material deterioration compared to the prior year". The pandemic has been a particular headwind for Rolls' industrial end markets, including oil & gas and mining, and a reduction in Yacht production.

Within Defence, there has been no material disruption from the outbreak. But the impact of social distancing and self-isolation on operations and suppliers represents a potential risk to activity levels.

The group anticipates a significant net cash outflow in the second quarter.

It has increased its new revolving credit facility to £1.9bn, from £1.5bn.

