Royal Bank of Scotland - bad loans dent profits, capital solid

Royal Bank of Scotland saw total income in the first quarter rise 4.1% year-on-year to $3.2bn, better than the market had expected. That was driven by a 21.5% rise in non-interest income, including valuation adjustments based on changes in the valuation of the banks own debt, offset by weaker income from lending.

A £802m provision for bad loans (credit impairments) meant profits fell 58.5% to £331m. Without this charge operating profits would have risen 20.2%.

Any decisions on future dividends will be deferred until 2020.

The shares rose 3.4% in early trading.

First Quarter Results

Net interest income fell 4.5% in the first quarter to £1.9bn. That reflects a decline in the bank's net interest margin (the difference between what the bank charges on loans and pays for funding) to 2.28% (2019:2.62%), which more than offset a 14.7% increase in loans to customers. The decline reflects a lower bank of England base rate and was spread across all divisions.

Other income benefited from a £155m technical boost from changes in the valuation of the group's own debt. Excluding this movement non-interest income rose 1.7% to £1.1bn, with a good result from investment bank NatWest Markets mostly offset by weakness elsewhere, particularly Private Banking.

Operating costs fell 5% year-on-year as strategic, operating and litigation costs all fell. Credit impairments largely reflect the increased uncertainty created by coronavirus, with commercial banking seeing the biggest increase in impairments.

The bank finished the quarter with a CET1 ratio of 16.6%, 0.4 percentage points higher than at the start of the year. This largely reflects the cancellation of the 2019 final dividend, as increased lending meant RWAs increased.

Given the current economic uncertainty the bank has not given detailed guidance for the current financial year or updated medium term guidance.

